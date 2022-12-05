Bob McGrath, beloved 'Sesame Street' cast member and singer, dies at 90, Sesame Workshop confirms

Bob McGrath attends the 11th annual Sesame Street Workshop Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on May 29, 2013 in New York City.

McGrath, an original cast member, was part of the 'Sesame Street' family for over 50 years.

Sesame Workshop released a statement in a series of tweets on Sunday, saying they will be forever grateful for his passionate and creative contributions to the show.

"Sesame Workshop mourns the passing of Bob McGrath, a beloved member of the Sesame Street family for over 50 years. A founding cast member, Bob embodied the melodies of Sesame Street like no one else, and his performances brought joy and wonder to generations of children around the world. whether teaching them the ABCs, the people in their neighborhood, or the simple joy of feeling music in their hearts. A revered performer worldwide, Bob's rich tenor filled airwaves and concert halls from Las Vegas to Saskatchewan to Tokyo many times over. We will be forever grateful for his many years of passionate creative contributions to Sesame Street and honored that he shared so much of his life with us."