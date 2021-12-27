body found

Body found in Tulare field, deputies investigating as homicide

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a Tulare field on Monday.

Deputies were called to reports of a man down in the area of Ave 244, west of road 68, just after 10 am.

The man was dead when they arrived, and authorities say his body had obvious signs of trauma.

The man was later identified as 35-year-old Albert Vincent Regalado of Tulare. The sheriff's office has ruled the death a homicide.

This is their 16th homicide of the year.

If you have information about the case, you are urged to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.
