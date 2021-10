FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For those who are eager to return to live concerts but not quite ready to be in a massive crowd yet, can enjoy a virtual concert series from Bon Jovi next month.The famous rock band is set to launch this year's "Encore Drive-In Nights" concert series with an exclusive virtual show.The concert will play on some 300 drive-in screens in North America and Ireland on Saturday, May 22.Locally, you can watch the concert at the Madera 2 Drive-In. Tickets go on sale on April 29 at bonjoviconcert.com