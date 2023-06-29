Boys & Girls Club hosts free carnival for families in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Families enjoyed a night of free fun at a community carnival hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County.

It is National Boys & Girls Club Week, a time for families and community members to walk through the doors of Fresno County's 14 clubs and learn more about programs helping local kids.

This week, the organization is hosting a carnival and resource fair which includes speakers on important topics like the fentanyl epidemic and pandemic-related mental health issues.

A spokesperson for the club says community involvement is a key ingredient in their success.

"They invest in cars, real estate and I just want people to know, invest in youth. They are our future," said Sandra Dee Chaney with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County has been serving the area for 74 years.

Their mission is to empower young people to reach their full potential.