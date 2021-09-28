child death

Child dies from brain-eating amoeba at Texas splash pad

EMBED <>More Videos

Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba at splash pad in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas -- A child died Sept. 11 from a brain-eating amoeba after visiting a splash pad in Arlington, Texas.

Tests confirmed the amoeba was found at the Don Misenhimer Park splash pad, according to Tarrant County and City of Arlington officials.

In a release, officials said they were notified on Sept. 5 that the child was hospitalized at Cook Children's Medical Center with primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare infection caused by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba.

The Tarrant County Public Health investigation initially determined two possible sources for the child's exposure to water containing the amoeba: the family's home in Tarrant County or the Don Misenhimer Park splash pad in Arlington, officials said.

City officials drew water samples from the splash pad and sent them to the CDC for further testing. Thirteen days later, on Sept. 24, the CDC confirmed the presence of the amoeba in the water samples and said the splash pad was likely the source of the child's exposure, according to officials.

Arlington officials said the splash pad was closed Sept. 5 after they were alerted to the child's illness and remains closed for the remainder of the year "out of an abundance of caution." All other public splash pads were also closed for the remainder of the year.


Officials said all city splash pads passed their annual inspection prior to the start of the summer season.

However, city officials said there were instances of employees not consistently recording or conducting water testing before the Don Misenhimer Park and the Beacon Recreation Center opened each day.

That includes skipped readings on two of the three days the child visited the park.

There have been no other reports of illness, according to officials.

The CDC says Naegleria fowleri infections are rare, with just 34 reported in the U.S. from 2010 to 2019. People are infected when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose, usually when people go swimming or diving in lakes and rivers.

This case comes a year after 6-year-old Josiah Macintyre died after contracting a brain-eating amoeba while playing at a splash pad in Lake Jackson, Texas. Macintyre's parents sued the city of Lake Jackson and Brazosport Water Authority.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED: Mom details life of 6-year-old who died from brain-eating amoeba

EMBED More News Videos

Maria Castillo tells about her 6-year-old son who died on Sept. 8 from complications due to a brain-eating amoeba. Josiah McIntyre loved baseball, outdoors and playing with his sister.



School hopes to build playground in honor of 6-year-old who died from brain eating amoeba

Astros donating $65K to help build playground honoring fan who died of brain-eating amoeba
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texaschildren's healthchild deathtexas newsillnesswaterinfectionu.s. & worldparkcontaminated water
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD DEATH
9-year-old trampled at Astroworld dies from his injuries, family says
Young girl walking on road hit and killed as mom fights with partner
No charges against Visalia daycare owner in case of 1-year-old's death
1-year-old dies from injuries suffered at Visalia daycare, police say
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
Show More
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
More TOP STORIES News