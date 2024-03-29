Community supporting Breaking the Chains CEO after daughter's murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family and friends continue to support a Fresno non-profit CEO and mother after her daughter was murdered last week in Los Angeles.

20-year-old Kendra is the daughter of Debra Rush, the founder of Breaking the Chains.

The local group works to help free people from human trafficking.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $15,000 so far to help with funeral expenses.

Los Angeles police found Kendra's body last Thursday.

A close family friend said she was shot and killed on a street popular for human trafficking.

Her mother, Debra, has spoken to Action News many times, helping to raise awareness about the dangers of human slavery.

She's also been a part of several fundraisers to help survivors break the cycle and get back on their feet.