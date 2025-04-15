Charges filed against suspect in attack of Fresno city employee

A shocking attack in broad daylight has left a Fresno family waiting for answers and updates.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Charges have officially been filed against the man accused of attacking a City of Fresno employee.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office has charged 30-year-old Dyllan Padavona with one count of attempted murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, enhancement for causing great bodily injury and enhancement for committing a crime while released on his own recognizance.

If found guilty, Padavona faces a sentence of 12 years to life in prison.

The alleged attack happened on Friday, April 11, when police say Padavona walked up behind Tim Smith, unprovoked, and hit him in the head with an object near Kern and G Streets.

Smith has worked as an electrician for the city for 20 years, and mayor Jerry Dyer said that he was working on his day off.

Hours later, police arrested Padavona less than a mile away near Santa Clara and Van Ness.

Authorities confirmed the suspect also used the last name of Hopkins.

Smith remains in the hospital in critical condition. A GoFundMe has been started to help his family.

