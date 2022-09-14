Claim for damages filed after incident between former Fresno Unified principal and student

On June 7, surveillance video captured the moment when Brian Volhardt shoved the boy to the ground at Wolters Elementary.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A claim for damages has been filed following an incident between a former Fresno Unified principal and a student with special needs.

The attorney for the 10-year-old is accusing Fresno Unified of negligently hiring and employing Brian Volhardt as principal.

On June 7, surveillance video captured the moment when Volhardt shoved the boy to the ground at Wolters Elementary.

The attorney is asking that a civil case be filed to determine how much should be paid in damages.

Volhardt resigned during the investigation and has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse and endangerment.

Fresno Unified cannot comment on any pending litigation, but the superintendent has previously condemned Volhardt's actions.