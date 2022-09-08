Former Fresno Unified school principal accused of abusing student

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Fresno Unified principal is under investigation for allegedly abusing a student.
On Wednesday, the District Attorney charged Brian Vollhardt with one count of misdemeanor child abuse and endangerment.
The veteran educator was the principal at Wolters Elementary School last year.
A warrant was issued but Vollhardt has not been arrested.
Fresno Unified and Fresno police are holding a press conference on Thursday morning regarding an altercation between the former principal and a student.