Former Fresno Unified school principal accused of abusing student

On Wednesday, the District Attorney charged Brian Vollhardt with one count of misdemeanor child abuse and endangerment.

23 minutes ago
The Fresno County DA charged Brian Vollhardt, who was the principal at Wolters Elementary, with one count of misdemeanor child abuse and endangerment.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Fresno Unified principal is under investigation for allegedly abusing a student.

The veteran educator was the principal at Wolters Elementary School last year.

A warrant was issued but Vollhardt has not been arrested.

Fresno Unified and Fresno police are holding a press conference on Thursday morning regarding an altercation between the former principal and a student.

