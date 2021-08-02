Fresno resolution aims to increase broadband in underserved communities

Council members agreed to collaborate with providers like AT&T and school districts and federal organizations to expand broadband access.
A recent federal law provides funding to increase rural broadband.
Fresno leaders want to make sure the city gets funding for the usually lower-income communities where internet connectivity is hard to find.
Gov. Gavin Newsom recently visited Central California where he signed a new state law aiming to give everyone across California equitable and affordable internet access.
