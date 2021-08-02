Technology

Fresno resolution aims to increase broadband in underserved communities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno City Council passed a resolution supporting increased broadband access for underserved communities.

Council members agreed to collaborate with providers like AT&T and school districts and federal organizations to expand broadband access.

A recent federal law provides funding to increase rural broadband.

For over five years, the Central Valley Higher Education Consortium has advocated for broadband equality so families can access the internet.



Fresno leaders want to make sure the city gets funding for the usually lower-income communities where internet connectivity is hard to find.

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently visited Central California where he signed a new state law aiming to give everyone across California equitable and affordable internet access.

Newsom putting pen to paper Tuesday, signing into law a $6 billion multi-year investment aimed at giving every Californian access to affordable, high-speed internet.



