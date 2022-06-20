Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Trevor Clayton making 2nd run as pro golfer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At 6'3, 230 pounds, Trevor Clayton looks better suited to play linebacker than professional golf.

With drives well over 300 yards, you might be surprised to learn that he didn't pick up the game until his sophomore year of high school.

He threw himself into the game, switching from baseball to golf.

He's hoping to be at the US Open next year when the open comes to LA Country Club.

Without any automatic qualifiers, he might be taking the toughest road to get there.
