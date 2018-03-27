FULTON STREET

Business is starting to return to Downtown Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

Strategies to attract visitors during off-peak hours to the area are beginning to take shape. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
There's a resurgence happening in Downtown Fresno.

Business owners are joining forces to keep the area alive at night and on the weekends by making it a focal point for art and entertainment.

"All the events we do and that downtown is doing, it definitely helps other businesses as well," said Raul De Alba, the owner of Los Panchos Restaurant.

De Alba has been apart of the Downtown business community for the better part of three decades

His family restaurant is attracting new visitors these days with its popular "Margaritas and Masterpieces" events.

People pay about $30 bucks to paint and socialize in the evening once or twice a month

"They have a great time painting, they have a cultural theme, they have margaritas, they can drink, they can have food, they have a blast, and they have a great time," says De Alba.

A number of these type of events are sprinkled in throughout the Downtown scene.

The monthly ArtHop reception gives visitors a chance to enjoy Fresno's vibrant artistic community.

While the Meux Home Museum is seeing a boost in business by now offering regular wine tastings.

"As we see events like this continue to build, now Downtown is an acceptable option, in three to five years Downtown Fresno is going to look completely different," said Mark Standriff with the City of Fresno.

A new sports franchise has already made a huge impact on the area's transformation.

"Now that we have a professional soccer team, that draws crowds to the downtown area," says De Alba.

Fresno Football Club has linked up with nearby Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company for all pre- and post-match celebrations, giving fans a destination on where to spend their money on gamedays.

"You're talking 10,000 folks Downtown, with a lot of energy a lot of buzz, a family-friendly environment, so that's what Fresno Fc has been working on, making sure that atmosphere is always present," said Jordan Wiebe, the Marketing Director for Fresno FC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbusinessfulton streetfulton mallFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FULTON STREET
Fresno's Fulton Street named one of America's top main streets
Downtown Fresno is adding some style to century-old buildings
Crime in Downtown Fresno decreasing
Parking Downtown? A $3 card could keep you from having to find change
As changes come to Fulton Street property owners face challenges to bring life back to Downtown
More fulton street
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News