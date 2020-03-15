Coronavirus

Central Valley businesses feeling impact during COVID-19 outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lines are going out the doors, and there are hour-long waits to check out.

These are just some of the surprises shoppers are seeing as people rush to the stores due to COVID-19.

"Empty," says Jack McGraw. "Like, there's nothing on the shelves."

McGraw is a Fresno native, and when ABC30 spoke to him, he had already visited several stores hoping to find the necessities.

RELATED: Coronavirus could drive the U.S. into a recession, economist says

"My mother is 70, and I don't want her getting sick," McGraw said. "I want stuff to clean the house, and I don't have anything. I hit Walmart, all the stores."

Other folks were painting similar pictures of what they've seen this week.

"As I started to walk into Costco, everybody's walking out," says Bill Paloutzian. "At least 80 percent of the carts were loaded with toilet paper, towels and water and I wondered, 'Are they giving this stuff away out there?'"

RELATED: Coronavirus update: List of school, college and hospital closures and changes in Central California

This is even causing some places to limit how much people can buy of certain items.

"They're letting two or three people in at a time to get their toilet paper," Paloutzian said. "I couldn't believe it."

Local businesses are feeling the impact, and several have announced plans to close their doors.
