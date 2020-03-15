Central Valley businesses feeling impact during COVID-19 outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lines are going out the doors, and there are hour-long waits to check out.These are just some of the surprises shoppers are seeing as people rush to the stores due to COVID-19."Empty," says Jack McGraw. "Like, there's nothing on the shelves."McGraw is a Fresno native, and when ABC30 spoke to him, he had already visited several stores hoping to find the necessities."My mother is 70, and I don't want her getting sick," McGraw said. "I want stuff to clean the house, and I don't have anything. I hit Walmart, all the stores."Other folks were painting similar pictures of what they've seen this week."As I started to walk into Costco, everybody's walking out," says Bill Paloutzian. "At least 80 percent of the carts were loaded with toilet paper, towels and water and I wondered, 'Are they giving this stuff away out there?'"This is even causing some places to limit how much people can buy of certain items."They're letting two or three people in at a time to get their toilet paper," Paloutzian said. "I couldn't believe it."Local businesses are feeling the impact, and several have announced plans to close their doors.