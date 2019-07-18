business

Valley business serving up cold beers, honoring veterans receives special recognition

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A small Clovis brewery received a big honor Wednesday morning.

Tactical Ops Brewing was recognized with the resolution as Small Business of the Year in the 23rd Assembly District.

"This has become a place honoring people who are in public safety. Who are in the military, who in one way or another are helping to protect us and they wear the uniform and the badges," said Assemblyman Jim Patterson, (R) Fresno.

Honoring veterans caught the eye of Assemblyman Patterson in a crowded field of small businesses in his district, several that focus on craft beer.

Congrats to Tactical Ops Brewery in Clovis for being awarded Small Business of the Year in the 23rd Assembly District!



Owner Brandon Broussard says the recipe for success in his family-run business is an appreciation for the service and sacrifice of veterans.

Including his father who served as a Navy Seabee for 22 years

"Any tribute I can pay back to him and guys who went and fought for my freedom to be able to allow me to do things like this. We start taking it for granted in this day and age," said Broussard

The walls of Tactical Ops Brewing are decorated with memorabilia donated by men and women who have served in all branches of the military.

Just above the bar, you'll find a row of bottle caps, and a customer can purchase each cap. Assemblyman Patterson purchased five.

Any veteran can come in and take one down and receive a beer on the house.

"To me, it is an extension of our military and our service honoring them. Like I said before paying it forward. The more I can get them recognized and people thank them, the more I enjoy doing this. It is a passion of love," said Broussard.
