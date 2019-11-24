events

Local creatives host conference on how to thrive in digital marketing industry

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local creative thinkers and business owners got together for a special event centered around helping others create content and pursuing a career in digital marketing.

Organizers called it "Blogsgiving." Attendees went through six different workshops, ranging from food styling and content branding to photography and learning how to be better on camera.

Amanda Allison, a founder of "Blogsgiving," said she hopes people can take what they learned and apply it to their life or business.

"I hope that people here leave feeling inspired and prepared to take the next steps in their life, in their business, in their creative journey," Allison said. "I hope they find long-lasting friendships. We like to call that a hype squad. They really support you and really helps you grow."

The group is planning to host similar events in the future.
