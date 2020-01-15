FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Destination Maternity store in Fresno's River Park is closing And right now they are having a big sale to clear out their inventory.The store which sells maternity clothing filed for bankruptcy in October. The going out of business sale has items marked down from 30- to- 50% off. The fixtures, including racks and shelves are for sale, too.The Fresno location appears to be one of 183 stores the company is closing across the country. An employee tells Action News the store is expected to close its doors sometime in March.