Final touches being put on Bitwise 41 in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New life has taken over the new Bitwise 41 building.For years, it was known as the Old Spaghetti factory off Ventura and R.Now the third Bitwise building is attracting growing and new technology companies."The majority of our footprint at 250,000 feet is leased by the same dozen technology companies that were in Bitwise mural district five years ago. What's happened is they've continued to grow and need additional office space, hire more people," said Bitwise co-founder Jake Soberal.Cofounder Jake Soberal says this is just the next step in creating Fresno's technology hub. We got a look inside the new building, which features a coffee bar and room to serve beer.It also has private offices and a 50 person conference center. Geekwise academy classes will also be hosted on-site.Also on-site, a new workspace. Hashtag relocated from Hotel Virginia to the multi-level building.Ph.D. student Jessica Miguel is one of the Hashtag members renting space."I know that I work best at not just at home, but at a space where other people are working and other people are doing things and getting things done," said Miguel.Members are able to use the wifi and space to do their work.Inside the building is filled with colorful murals to help inspire people from students to business professionals."A very physical space that we can create is encouraging and inspirational and collaborative and inclusive is exactly what we should be doing," said muralist Channelle Charest.Charest created colorful images throughout the building.Bitwise 41 and The Hive have given drivers quite a bright sight of Fresno.The company has expanded its footprint to three buildings with South stadium, The Hive and Bitwise 41 all completed.Also, construction is underway on Bitwise State Center Warehouse.The 100,000 square foot building is expected to be completed in 2020.You can be a part of the growing technology scene in Downtown Fresno. Bitwise 41 will host a grand opening on Oct. 4th with food and fun starting at 5 pm.