4TH OF JULY

Firework booths use different methods to protect product overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

As fireworks sales pause overnight, organizations must move the merchandise out of their booths, and into secure locations. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Firework sales are in full swing throughout the Valley, but as transactions pause overnight, organizations must move the merchandise out of their booths, and into secure locations.

"They have to have them in a locked container, or they have to put them in a trailer and transport them to a secure facility," Visalia Fire Marshal Kurtis Brown said. "That's part of the permitting process they have to work with the city of Visalia (and) tell us where they're located. So if there were a fire in one of those locations, our fire crews would know where the hazards are."

Securing the fireworks also reduces the risk of theft.

Thieves broke into the Visalia Breakfast Lions Club container a few years ago, stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

The organization then chose to place overnight guards outside.

Club member Brad Baxter says they aren't doing that this year, but they do have a new container and park a truck up against its doors.

"It only sits by itself ten hours because we close up around nine, we're here at seven to unpack it," he said.

The process takes time, but Baxter says it's also a good way to track inventory.

Across town, Visalia Living Fellowship Church takes a different approach to protect their product.

They load the fireworks into a trailer and transport it to a property in the county.

Even though they're safe and sane, fire officials say the fireworks can't be parked in a residential neighborhood.

This year, Visalia residents can report illegal fireworks online.

LINK: Report illegal fireworks in Visalia

The city has received 120 reports over the last few days and issued eight citations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfireworkssalescrime prevention4th of julyjuly 4thjuly fourthVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
4TH OF JULY
Water safety a priority at Lake Success this July 4th
Madera Police maintain crackdown on illegal fireworks
Second annual 4th of July fundraiser doubles as fundraiser
16th Annual Freedom Run to benefit Central Valley veterans
Central Valley 4th of July Fireworks Events
More 4th of july
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News