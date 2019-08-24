business

Fresno Alorica employees receive notice saying 'operations will cease'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News was contacted by workers at Alorica, a Southern California company that operates call centers with offices in Fresno and Clovis. They said the major Valley employer is closing its Fresno location, affecting nearly 800 jobs.

The employees showed us a letter they received Friday at the northwest Fresno center, saying "operations will cease" and some workers could be transferred to the Clovis location.

For those not transferred, employment will end on October 31st. The letter said 799 positions will be affected with the majority being customer service representatives.

Action News tried to contact local and national managers of the company, but we have not yet received a response.
