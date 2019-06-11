business

Fresno pizza parlor offers free pizza to diners who put away their phones

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local pizza parlor is offering diners an incentive to put their phones down. It's called the "talk to each other" discount.

The Curry Pizza Company in Fresno says customers must place their phones in a basket, which is then placed in a locker until everyone is done eating.

The goal is to get friends and families to focus on each other during their meal instead of their smartphones.

If the group completes the task, they get a voucher for a free pizza on their next visit, or they can choose to donate the coupon to a person in need.

