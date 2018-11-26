Quesadilla Gorilla to close Downtown Fresno location

Downtown Fresno is losing another business.In a Facebook post over the weekend "Quesadilla Gorilla" announced it will close its doors soon.Starting Dec. 3, hours will be reduced to lunch only. Their final day will be Friday, Dec. 14.The restaurant, which serves gourmet quesadillas, is located on P Street between Ventura and Tulare near the federal courthouse.The eatery celebrated its one-year anniversary July 5.The owners do have another Quesadilla Gorilla location in Fresno and one in Visalia as well as a "food truck" which will remain open.A coffee shop that was next door, "8th Notch Coffee & Gifts," also closed its doors this month.