RESTAURANT

Quesadilla Gorilla to close Downtown Fresno location

EMBED </>More Videos

Quesadilla Gorilla closes Downtown Fresno location

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Downtown Fresno is losing another business.

In a Facebook post over the weekend "Quesadilla Gorilla" announced it will close its doors soon.

Starting Dec. 3, hours will be reduced to lunch only. Their final day will be Friday, Dec. 14.

The restaurant, which serves gourmet quesadillas, is located on P Street between Ventura and Tulare near the federal courthouse.

The eatery celebrated its one-year anniversary July 5.

The owners do have another Quesadilla Gorilla location in Fresno and one in Visalia as well as a "food truck" which will remain open.

A coffee shop that was next door, "8th Notch Coffee & Gifts," also closed its doors this month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessrestaurantFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RESTAURANT
Black Bear diner is coming to Northwest Fresno, and they're hiring
Halloween 2018: Chipotle Boorito and other freebies and deals
Lazy Dog celebrates grand opening in Northwest Fresno
McRib returns for 2018, now available through Uber Eats
More restaurant
BUSINESS
National Christmas Tree Association says millennials might be saving Christmas tree industry
Fresno's rising technology scene getting noticed
In bloom: The 4 best florists in Clovis
GM to close Canadian plant, but that's just the beginning
More Business
Top Stories
Man calls 911 for help, opens fire on Fresno Co. Deputies, no one injured
Dem. TJ Cox leads Rep. David Valadao by 438 votes in race for Dist. 21
For the first time in history, ABC to broadcast entire NFL Draft
Man accused of killing wife explains why he cleaned up scene and never called police
18-year-old involved in hit and run that killed Clovis educator sentenced to 3 years in prison
FDA: Some romaine lettuce OK to eat again
Seniors and Smartphones: Predicting Memory Loss and More
Health Alert: Avoid caffeine during pregnancy
Show More
Consumer Reports: Apply for FAFSA with your phone
Long-lost Brooklyn dog named 'Sinatra' mysteriously appears in Florida
Alec Baldwin appears in court in parking spot assault case
GM to close Canadian plant, but that's just the beginning
Police suggest man killed in mall shouldn't have held his gun
More News