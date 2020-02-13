Southwest Airlines encouraging good behavior

The next time you fly Southwest, your flight attendant will have a new instruction for you.The airline is taking new steps to encourage good behavior.During the pre-flight safety briefing, flight attendants are telling passengers they can now report any "unwelcome behavior."Southwest says it's part of its commitment to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment.Flight attendants have a number of ways to handle a report.They include asking a passenger to stop the behavior, re-seat someone, or even notify law enforcement upon landing.