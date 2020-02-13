business

Southwest Airlines encouraging good behavior

The next time you fly Southwest, your flight attendant will have a new instruction for you.

The airline is taking new steps to encourage good behavior.

During the pre-flight safety briefing, flight attendants are telling passengers they can now report any "unwelcome behavior."

Southwest says it's part of its commitment to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment.

Flight attendants have a number of ways to handle a report.

They include asking a passenger to stop the behavior, re-seat someone, or even notify law enforcement upon landing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessairlinesouthwest airlines
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
La Tapatia Tortillas selling heart-shaped chips for Valentine's Day
Business leaders pay it forward at Fresno State
America's Freshest Coffee Comes from Right Outside Yosemite National Park
Wine prices to drop due to excess of grapes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man struck, killed on Hwy 99 in Fresno, northbound lanes reopened
McClatchy Co., owner of the Fresno Bee, files for bankruptcy
Mendota grandmother forced to call police on grandson after believing he set fire to her home
Driver with teen passenger leads officers on chase through Fresno
No injuries after gunshot bullet hits Chick-fil-A at Fashion Fair
Spider-Man mask-wearing serial burglary suspect arrested in Los Banos
Gerber launches national photo search for its next 'Spokesbaby'
Show More
Report: Death toll in Camp Fire likely includes 50 more people
Dramatic finish clinches share of Mountain West title for Fresno State women's hoops
Jeweler helps 89-year-old veteran recreate lost wedding ring
Video: College football player throws police officer to the ground
Tractor and truck drivers showcase skills at Tulare Fairgrounds
More TOP STORIES News