Southwest Airlines encouraging good behavior

The next time you fly Southwest, your flight attendant will have a new instruction for you.
The airline is taking new steps to encourage good behavior.
During the pre-flight safety briefing, flight attendants are telling passengers they can now report any "unwelcome behavior."
Southwest says it's part of its commitment to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment.
Flight attendants have a number of ways to handle a report.
They include asking a passenger to stop the behavior, re-seat someone, or even notify law enforcement upon landing.
