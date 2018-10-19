WATER LEAK

Water damage to Fresno Co. Health Department basement forces employees to move to other facilities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Department of Public Health is still closed as crews work to repair a broken water main.

The 12-inch pipe flooded the basement and parts of the first floor on Wednesday.

That forced county workers to quickly move computers and other important documents out of the building to other facilities.

On Thursday, some 300 employees were relocated to other county buildings.

The assistant director of the health department says the biggest concern is the damage to the basement.

That is where testing takes place for different infectious diseases like tuberculosis and the flu.

The sign on the door says the health department will be closed through today but it will still be a while before the workers return here.

"We've got a two day plan and a two week plan and a two month plan so we are expecting we are going to be out of this building for the foreseeable future," said director David Pomaville

Workers were stationed outside the building on Thursday to let families know they can still get shots and other health services at three clinics in town.
