WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to discuss CA heat wave, power strain expected to impact Labor Day weekend

DUBLIN, Calif. -- On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom will discuss the heat wave expected to impact California and the West Coast, lasting through Labor Day weekend until next Wednesday.

You can watch live starting at 10:30 a.m in the video player above.

The governor will discuss ways Californians can stay safe from extreme heat, the strain the extreme weather will place on the grid, and state actions to respond to the immediate emergency and accelerate the state's transition away from fossil fuels that worsen extreme heat.

With that heat wave coming, the state is asking for everyone's help to cut back on energy usage over concerns of our system being overloaded.

The California Independent System Operator, which oversees the state's electric power system, is warning Flex Alerts could be issued Sept. 4 and Sept. 5.

Labor Day is expected to strain the state's power grid the most.

During a Flex Alert, people are asked to reduce energy use between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

If things get bad, there's potential for rolling blackouts.

During this heat wave, CAL ISO says it will be using available resources and tools to meet the heightened demand for electricity.

That includes cutting back on scheduled maintenance between noon to 6 p.m. staring Wednesday through Tuesday of next week to make sure all available generation and transmission lines are in service.

The CEO of CAL ISO released a video statement urging all residents to do our part.

"Like the extreme weather events we've seen throughout the summer, our best bet for getting through a challenge like this is when we all pitch in and do what we can," said Elliot Mainzer.

CAL ISO encourages people to raise their thermostat to 78 degrees, avoiding the use of large appliances and turning off unnecessary lights.

Those will electric vehicles are asked to charge their cars prior to 4 p.m. when more solar energy is available.