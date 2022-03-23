business

Clay Café bus brings ceramics to Visalia schools and neighborhoods

By
Clay Café bus brings ceramics to Visalia schools

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The bus has been rolling around the Visalia area bringing ceramics to schools and neighborhoods.

"It's kind of empowering, and people they're telling me to honk. Honk. It's very fun. I can't believe I can do it. When I bought it, I was so scared. I'm like can I drive this thing? It's 36 feet long. I can and so think it brings joy," said Adina Escarsega.

Escarsega is the owner of the Clay Café, a mobile art studio.

Action News watched as she brought creativity to the kids at the Visalia Montessori School.

"I really like it. It's really fun to be on the bus," said Gabi Warmerdam, a student.

Escarsega had a ceramics shop but was forced to close during the pandemic.

"When COVID hit, it kind of closed our doors. I stayed open for six months and felt it out a little bit. I realized it was going to be a long-term thing. So I had already bought this old bus," Escarsega said.

She transformed a yellow bus into an art studio on wheels. Now, she can keep business going and meet people of all ages, visit parties, or help customers express their creativity.

"This way, they stay put, and they finish a project, and they end up with something finished for mom and dad that they will treasure their whole life," Escarsega said

You can try your hand at ceramics. Clay Café will be out at the Fur Baby May Day Clay Day. It's May 1 in Visalia.

For more information, visit their website.

