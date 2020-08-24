Procession held for helicopter pilot who died battling Hills Fire

HAPPENING NOW: Cal Fire crews are arriving at the Fresno County Coroners Office. They’ll escort the body of helicopter pilot Michael Fournier to southern CA along with LA County Fire. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/6R89VfqRm5 — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) August 24, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The body of Firefighting Pilot Michael Fournier will return to his home of Southern California in a special procession on Monday morning.Fournier died while fighting the Hills Fire in Western Fresno County last week. He worked for an independent helicopter company that was hired by CAL FIRE to battle the fire.Firefighters will line up along the route that will take the 52-year-old's body from Fresno County across Interstate 5 and into Los Angeles County.Fournier is survived by his wife and two daughters. Last week, Leanne Fournier said the couple was getting ready to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in November."He's my everything. He's been a huge part of me and my family for a long time. He's my best friend," Leanne Fournier said. "I was always so proud of him -- this mark he's left on this world. He loved hard. He loved each and every person who came into his life."CAL FIRE will lead the vehicle from the Fresno County Coroner's Office over the Grapevine starting at 7 a.m. Once they arrive south of Gorman, Los Angeles County Fire will take over the procession around 10 a.m.Federal investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.