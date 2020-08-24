society

Procession held for helicopter pilot who died battling Hills Fire

Michael Fournier is survived by his wife and two daughters.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The body of Firefighting Pilot Michael Fournier will return to his home of Southern California in a special procession on Monday morning.

Fournier died while fighting the Hills Fire in Western Fresno County last week. He worked for an independent helicopter company that was hired by CAL FIRE to battle the fire.



Firefighters will line up along the route that will take the 52-year-old's body from Fresno County across Interstate 5 and into Los Angeles County.

RELATED: Helicopter pilot killed while fighting Hills Fire in Fresno County

Fournier is survived by his wife and two daughters. Last week, Leanne Fournier said the couple was getting ready to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in November.

"He's my everything. He's been a huge part of me and my family for a long time. He's my best friend," Leanne Fournier said. "I was always so proud of him -- this mark he's left on this world. He loved hard. He loved each and every person who came into his life."

RELATED: Pilot killed while battling Fresno County fire remembered as a hero

CAL FIRE will lead the vehicle from the Fresno County Coroner's Office over the Grapevine starting at 7 a.m. Once they arrive south of Gorman, Los Angeles County Fire will take over the procession around 10 a.m.

Federal investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno countylos angelescaliforniahelicopterhelicopter crashsocietyfresno countyfirefighter killedwildfirecal firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Brides and grooms choose to say 'I do' with micro-weddings
Selma mural honors man and girl who drowned at Reedley Beach
Magician David Blaine soars into Porterville by giant balloon bouquet
Kaweah Delta provides distance learning area for staff members' kids
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shots fired near northwest Fresno Motel 6, police searching for suspect
Family forced to move to Visalia after fire has trailer with valuable items stolen
New wildfire burns 5,000 acres in Tulare Co., voluntary evacuations issued
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Moc Fire chars 2,800 acres, Red Flag Warning issued for fire area
Family forced to evacuate due to Moc Fire warns Californians to over-prepare
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Show More
Local businesses forced to move outside now facing challenges with air quality
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention
Man in critical condition after being shot during family argument in northeast Fresno
31-year-old woman killed in car crash on Highway 198 in Visalia
Central California coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News