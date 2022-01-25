society

California couple engaged after meeting at wildfire evacuation center

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. (KFSN) -- A tragic tale has turned into a love story for one California couple.

Holly Schlumpf and Tim Warren were both forced to leave their homes when the Caldor Fire broke out last year near Lake Tahoe.

They lived about a half-mile apart, but they didn't meet until they both stayed at the same evacuation center.

Over time, they fell in love. Now, they're engaged.

"My life got better when I met her," Warren said.

"He got down on his knee. I was just overwhelmed with all the love and positive vibes," Schlump said.

The couple is from the town of Pollock Pines, which has a population of just 7,000 people.

They say they were meant for each other.

