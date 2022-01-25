California couple engaged after meeting at wildfire evacuation center

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. (KFSN) -- A tragic tale has turned into a love story for one California couple.Holly Schlumpf and Tim Warren were both forced to leave their homes when the Caldor Fire broke out last year near Lake Tahoe.They lived about a half-mile apart, but they didn't meet until they both stayed at the same evacuation center.Over time, they fell in love. Now, they're engaged."My life got better when I met her," Warren said."He got down on his knee. I was just overwhelmed with all the love and positive vibes," Schlump said.The couple is from the town of Pollock Pines, which has a population of just 7,000 people.They say they were meant for each other.