business

California Alcoholic Beverage Control has not yet cited any Valley businesses amid curfew

Since the curfew went into effect last Saturday, the agency reported it has not had to hand out any citations.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Local law enforcement officials have made it clear they are not using resources to manage the state's new curfew, but the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is enforcing it.

Forty-one of the state's 58 counties remain in the restrictive purple tier, meaning restaurants and bars serving liquor and food outdoors will need to shut down or switch to take-out at 10 pm.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom orders curfew for most California counties

Since the curfew went into effect last Saturday, the agency reported it has not had to hand out any citations. Their officers have visited 2,200 sites so far.

An official with the ABC said they're fortunate, and compliance has been high, especially during these difficult times.

"We don't want to be writing citations. We know that businesses have really struggled," said said ABC spokesperson John Carr. "But at the same time, there's a deadly virus, and so there are health orders in place in the department is here to address those health orders and work with businesses and try and make sure we can keep people as safe as possible until we get through this."

RELATED: 'I want to scream': Fresno restaurant owner voices frustration amid latest COVID-19 restrictions
EMBED More News Videos

The owner of Vyxn and Jugo Salad and Juice Bar spoke about his struggles to stay afloat and the impact on more than 100 of his employees now out of a job.



Since July, ABC agents across the state have made close to 100,000 site visits and have written 146 citations.

Agents were given the authority in June to take "emergency administrative action" to immediately revoke licenses from businesses going against the health orders.

So far, the agency said they have not had to do so.

These powers are temporary, and there will be a hearing on December 2 to allow public comment before they could become permanent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresno countycaliforniamadera countymerced countytulare countykings countycoronavirus californiabusinesscurfewcovid 19 pandemiccalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
2nd $1,200 stimulus check should happen soon, economists say
Left for dead, twice, RadioShack gets another shot online
US jobless claims rise to 778,000 as pandemic worsens
Eat lavish meat and cheese boards made by the 'Charcuterie Queen'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed, car ripped in half after hitting palm tree in Fresno Co.
Fresno family pleads for help in find killer of dad gunned down while eating dinner
Hospital staff stretched thin as COVID-19 cases among employees rise
12-year-old Fresno boy shot during fight between two groups of children
Man killed in Tulare house fire identified
17-year-old stabbed multiple times at Reedley skate park
9-year-old Creek Fire victim shares baseball cards with community
Show More
CA sees stunning rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, health sec says
Meghan Markle reveals 'unbearable grief' of suffering miscarriage
Local health officials urging public to be extra cautious during Thanksgiving
US jobless claims rise to 778,000 as pandemic worsens
Fresno Co. remains top agriculture county in California, report shows
More TOP STORIES News