California Alcoholic Beverage Control has not yet cited any Valley businesses amid curfew

Forty-one of the state's 58 counties remain in the restrictive purple tier, meaning restaurants and bars serving liquor and food outdoors will need to shut down or switch to take-out at 10 pm.
Since the curfew went into effect last Saturday, the agency reported it has not had to hand out any citations. Their officers have visited 2,200 sites so far.
An official with the ABC said they're fortunate, and compliance has been high, especially during these difficult times.
"We don't want to be writing citations. We know that businesses have really struggled," said said ABC spokesperson John Carr. "But at the same time, there's a deadly virus, and so there are health orders in place in the department is here to address those health orders and work with businesses and try and make sure we can keep people as safe as possible until we get through this."
Since July, ABC agents across the state have made close to 100,000 site visits and have written 146 citations.
Agents were given the authority in June to take "emergency administrative action" to immediately revoke licenses from businesses going against the health orders.
So far, the agency said they have not had to do so.
These powers are temporary, and there will be a hearing on December 2 to allow public comment before they could become permanent.