Satellite images reveal dramatic effect drought is having on CA's major reservoirs

New satellite images reveal the dramatic effect the dry conditions are having on California's major reservoirs.
RELATED: California warns farmers of possible water cutoffs due to drought
Side-by-side pictures show the difference a year has made at Folsom Lake east of Sacramento.
Water levels at Folsom are the lowest of the state's 12 major reservoirs.
In total, water levels in 11 of 12 of those reservoirs are below the historical average.
RELATED: Western US experiencing unrelenting drought, worst in region in 20 years
Lake Shasta, California's largest reservoir, is down to 41% capacity.