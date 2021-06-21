Satellite images reveal dramatic effect drought is having on CA's major reservoirs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11083377" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thousands of farmers in the Central Valley could be facing a potential disaster as California continues to see dry conditions.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The extreme drought gripping California shows no signs of easing.New satellite images reveal the dramatic effect the dry conditions are having on California's major reservoirs.Side-by-side pictures show the difference a year has made at Folsom Lake east of Sacramento.Water levels at Folsom are the lowest of the state's 12 major reservoirs.In total, water levels in 11 of 12 of those reservoirs are below the historical average.Lake Shasta, California's largest reservoir, is down to 41% capacity.