drought

Satellite images reveal dramatic effect drought is having on CA's major reservoirs

The extreme drought gripping California shows no signs of easing.
EMBED <>More Videos

Satellite images reveal drought effects on CA's reservoirs

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The extreme drought gripping California shows no signs of easing.

New satellite images reveal the dramatic effect the dry conditions are having on California's major reservoirs.

RELATED: California warns farmers of possible water cutoffs due to drought
EMBED More News Videos

Thousands of farmers in the Central Valley could be facing a potential disaster as California continues to see dry conditions.



Side-by-side pictures show the difference a year has made at Folsom Lake east of Sacramento.

Water levels at Folsom are the lowest of the state's 12 major reservoirs.

In total, water levels in 11 of 12 of those reservoirs are below the historical average.

RELATED: Western US experiencing unrelenting drought, worst in region in 20 years

Lake Shasta, California's largest reservoir, is down to 41% capacity.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniawatercalifornia watercaliforniadrought
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DROUGHT
CA regulators warn of possible mandatory water restrictions
California struggles to conserve water amid historic drought
Fresno has seen 62 days of triple-digit temps so far in 2021
California drought: Water curtailments for farmers begin
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News