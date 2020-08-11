Californians are going to Las Vegas salons to get their hair done, stylists say

Salon stylists in Nevada are combing through a new surge in clientele, all coming from California.Las Vegas hairstylists say they're seeing customers making the hours-long drive or much shorter flight to get their hair done.With most California salons offering limited services and only seeing their clients outdoors, the Las Vegas businesses are some of the closest salons that are still offering cuts and color."It's very hard to do our job outside, for one, we need a bowl to wash your hair, or if we are doing any kind of chemical service, we just can't do it outside," said one Nevada stylist.Las Vegas stylists say they're already seeing their California customers come back within weeks for touch-ups or a new look.Meanwhile, California stylists are demanding their salons reopen. Hairstylists and barbers protested on Monday in Southern California.The demonstration is ahead of a larger rally set to take place at the state Capitol on Tuesday. It was organized by a group of stylists and barbers connected over social media.Organizers say there's proof that salons are safe. The more than 3,000 members vow to start serving clients indoors in a week.