1 dead, 2 hospitalized following rollover crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Fresno County rollover crash that happened Saturday morning.

Officers say the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on interstate-5 and Lassen Avenue, just north of the Kings County line.

Investigators say the driver crashed into the center divide, causing the car to roll over several times.

All three people inside the car were ejected.

The driver, a man in his early 20s, died at the scene.

The other two passengers, women also in their early 20s, were taken to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown.

DUI is not a suspected factor in the crash.