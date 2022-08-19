Woman killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Fresno County that left one woman dead.
It happened just after 3 pm on Church near West Avenue.
Investigators say a sedan was driving west on Church when they stopped to wait for a van to pass before making a left turn.
That's when a SUV also traveling westbound on Church hit the sedan from behind - pushing it directly into the path of the van.
The driver of the van was unable to avoid the sedan and hit the passenger side.
A woman passenger in the sedan was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Officials say alcohol and drugs are not a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.