Woman killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Fresno County that left one woman dead.

It happened just after 3 pm on Church near West Avenue.

Investigators say a sedan was driving west on Church when they stopped to wait for a van to pass before making a left turn.

That's when a SUV also traveling westbound on Church hit the sedan from behind - pushing it directly into the path of the van.

The driver of the van was unable to avoid the sedan and hit the passenger side.

A woman passenger in the sedan was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say alcohol and drugs are not a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.