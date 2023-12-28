Starting in January, non-law enforcement team can respond to mental health crisis calls

In the new year, every county in California will be required to provide non-law enforcement mobile crisis services.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health is taking action to transform how mental health and substance use services are provided to the community.

Fresno police officers are the ones responding to crisis calls frequently.

"Out of 400,000 calls for service that we respond to every year, about 25,000 of those are CIT calls or mental health calls in Fresno," shared Chief Paco Balderrama. "So basically, 6.5% of our all of our calls have CIT components to it -- either somebody in crisis, somebody's asking for help."

Those needing help will soon be able to get it through Fresno County's new Mobile Crisis Response team.

"When you take the time to really determine what the needs are, what the situation is, what the needs are and taking the time to link them to the appropriate services, and/or support or whatever it is that they need, then your outcomes are much different," explained Deputy Director Dr. Emma Rasmussen, with the Fresno County Department of Behavioral Health.

Currently, when officers respond to a call and determine it's a mental health crisis, they'll call a clinician to the scene. With the new Mobile Crisis Response team, there won't be any law enforcement on the scene.

"You're sending a cop with a gun, a taser and pepper spray to a call where maybe that's not needed. I believe that people in our mental health professional field are better equipped to handle those types of calls," said Balderrama.

As long as the situation is deemed safe by 911 dispatch, meaning no weapons are involved and it's non-life threatening, a clinician and case manager will respond to talk with the person and de-escalate the crisis.

"The benefit of that is that it is to be able to provide people with direct services right on the spot and avoid people unnecessarily going to emergency departments and crisis stabilization centers," Dr. Rasmussen said.

If the call is not safe, the county's Crisis Intervention Team will respond - which includes law enforcement and a clinician.

The Mobile Crisis Response team will be free to everyone, insured or uninsured. It will be available year-round, 24/7.

Information can be found on fresnomobilecrisis.com.

