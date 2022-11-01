Winning Powerball ticket for nearly $800,000 sold at Visalia gas station

Check your tickets! According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $790,446 was sold at a gas station in Visalia.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Check your tickets!

According to the California Lottery, a winning ticket worth $790,446 was sold at a gas station in Visalia

The ticket was sold at the Chevron at Walnut and Akers.

The winner matched five of the winning numbers, but not the power ball.

No one matched all six numbers in Monday night's drawing that would have paid a $1 billion jackpot.

The next drawing will be held on Wednesday, November 2, with an estimated jackpot of $1.2 billion.

The only other ticket that matched five numbers in California was sold in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, a winning ticket for Mega Millions worth $4,234,962 was sold at a store in northeast Fresno.

RELATED: Winning Mega Millions ticket for over $4 million sold at northeast Fresno Vons

That ticket was sold at the Vons at Cedar and Shepherd.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.