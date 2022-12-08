Visalia man wins big with $5 million California lottery scratcher

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Lotto announced Thursday that eight Californians won big with scratcher tickets, including one man from Visalia.

Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from a 100X scratcher ticket at the Double D minimart on West Houston Avenue.

Davalos' win is the most a person can win off a lottery scratcher in California.

Double D minimart will be receiving $5,000 for being the store that sold the winning ticket.

All the other winners hailed from Southern California with winning tickets sold in Los Angeles, San Bernardino County, Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County.