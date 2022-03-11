What to know as California prepares to lift school mask mandate at midnight

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=11565857" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tensions are high among parents who are tired of sending their kids to school with masks and those who say it's not time to take them off.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At midnight, masks will no longer be required for California students.In recent weeks, a handful of California school districts have already dropped mask mandates for students, including Sierra Unified in Fresno County.Clovis Unified has been encouraging mask usage but voted to no longer enforce it.Come Monday, students and staff can choose if they want to mask up not.Gov. Gavin Newsom updated the state's guidelines last week. State health leaders say they reviewed student vaccination rates, COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalization rates, CDC guidance and more data before deciding to lift the mandate.The new rule applies to schools and child care facilities.Parents in the Valley reacted with mixed emotions to the governor's decision."People are ready to live their life and these kids, more than anybody, deserve to be kids and be unmasked," said Sara Gray."I don't mind it because the percentage of kids vaccinated right now is low," Lucy Fuentes.Masks will no longer be required, regardless of vaccination status.However, state health leaders highly recommend masks for unvaccinated individuals in most indoor settings.For now, masks will still be required in high transmission areas like buses, hospitals, homeless shelters, and long-term care facilities.