Coronavirus California

What to know as California prepares to lift school mask mandate at midnight

At midnight, masks will no longer be required for California students.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

What to know as California prepares to lift school mask mandate

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At midnight, masks will no longer be required for California students.

In recent weeks, a handful of California school districts have already dropped mask mandates for students, including Sierra Unified in Fresno County.

Clovis Unified has been encouraging mask usage but voted to no longer enforce it.

RELATED: California to lift mask mandate in schools on March 12

Come Monday, students and staff can choose if they want to mask up not.

Gov. Gavin Newsom updated the state's guidelines last week. State health leaders say they reviewed student vaccination rates, COVID-19 case numbers, hospitalization rates, CDC guidance and more data before deciding to lift the mandate.

The new rule applies to schools and child care facilities.

Parents in the Valley reacted with mixed emotions to the governor's decision.

"People are ready to live their life and these kids, more than anybody, deserve to be kids and be unmasked," said Sara Gray.

RELATED: Mixed reactions from Valley parents on latest mask ruling for students
EMBED More News Videos

Tensions are high among parents who are tired of sending their kids to school with masks and those who say it's not time to take them off.



"I don't mind it because the percentage of kids vaccinated right now is low," Lucy Fuentes.

Masks will no longer be required, regardless of vaccination status.

However, state health leaders highly recommend masks for unvaccinated individuals in most indoor settings.

For now, masks will still be required in high transmission areas like buses, hospitals, homeless shelters, and long-term care facilities.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocaliforniaface maskschoolscoronavirus californiacovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
With no more masks, what are the chances of getting COVID now?
Advocacy groups talk workers' rights in Fresno amid the pandemic
Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing
What are the new CDC COVID-19 community levels in your CA county?
TOP STORIES
LIVE: US, allies to revoke 'most favored nation' status for Russia
FBI investigation continues into phishing scam involving Fresno
2 shot in Madera County, deputies searching for suspect
2 hospitalized after shooting in NW Fresno, police say
3 arrested in connection to killing of Fresno State student in 2020
Slowdowns on NB Hwy 99 after multi-vehicle crash near Fowler
PD: Man shot after fight between family members in west central Fresno
Show More
Man gets life in prison without parole for killing Fresno teen
Local organizations raises thousands for Ukrainian relief efforts
Russian invasion of Ukraine impacting farmers with fertilizer
Man killed in northeast Fresno shooting identified
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on planes, buses, transit
More TOP STORIES News