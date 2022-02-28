Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce when mask mandate in schools will end

The governor's announcement is slated to come down sometime Monday.
On Friday, Newsom signed an order ending 12 state of emergency declarations, which automatically terminated any associated executive orders relating to those events.
"We'll continue to focus on scaling back provisions while maintaining essential testing, vaccination and health care system supports that ensure California has the needed tools and flexibility to strategically adapt our response for what lies ahead," Newsom said.
A number of public health orders remain in place, including the one requiring children to wear masks in schools. Orders like that one are issued by state and local public health officers and are not dependent upon an emergency declaration, said Ann Patterson, Newsom's top lawyer.
Monday's update by Newsom will come two weeks after the indoor mask mandate expired for vaccinated adults, and just days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on masking in the classroom.
The governor is expected to announce a timeline for eliminating the mask requirements for schoolchildren.
One thing to keep in mind though - if he bases his decision on the CDC's latest guidelines, students in the Central Valley could still have to wear a mask to school.
Based on this CDC map, most counties in Central California have high COVID-19 community levels - all of the ones shaded Orange.
According to the state, California educates 12% of the country's students in kindergarten through the 12th grade, yet with its stricter policies, has only accounted for 1% of school closures due to COVID-19.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.