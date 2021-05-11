California Mid-State Fair to return this summer

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- After being forced to cancel festivities last year because of the pandemic, one of the state's biggest attractions is back this summer.The Paso Robles Event Center says the Mid-State Fair will happen as scheduled at the end of July.Some attractions may have reduced capacity and all state and local COVID-19 health restrictions will be enforced.The fair brings in millions for San Luis Obispo County, drawing some of the biggest acts in the music industry.Entertainment for this year's fair has not yet been announced, but tickets are set to go on sale next month.The 75th edition of the Mid-State Fair will run from July 21 through August 1.