events

California Mid-State Fair to return this summer

The Paso Robles Event Center says the Mid-State Fair will happen as scheduled at the end of July.
EMBED <>More Videos

California Mid-State Fair to return this summer

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- After being forced to cancel festivities last year because of the pandemic, one of the state's biggest attractions is back this summer.

The Paso Robles Event Center says the Mid-State Fair will happen as scheduled at the end of July.

Some attractions may have reduced capacity and all state and local COVID-19 health restrictions will be enforced.

The fair brings in millions for San Luis Obispo County, drawing some of the biggest acts in the music industry.

Entertainment for this year's fair has not yet been announced, but tickets are set to go on sale next month.

The 75th edition of the Mid-State Fair will run from July 21 through August 1.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan luis obispo countycounty faireventscommunity
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EVENTS
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Fresno State hosting discussion to destigmatize tattoo culture
Street Food Night in Fresno to offer beloved Greek dishes this weekend
Street Food Night in Fresno to offer beloved Greek dishes this weekend
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News