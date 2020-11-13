COVID-19 outbreak reported at Corcoran prison facility

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak at a facility at California State Prison, Corcoran.Officials have reported 486 new coronavirus cases at the Substance Abuse Treatment Facility at the prison in the past 14 days.The new cases bring the total number of active in-custody cases there to 506.Forty-five employees at the treatment facility have also tested positive in the past two weeks.An organization called Oakland Abolition and Solidarity says a hunger strike is currently underway at the facility, and the inmates have a list of demands for the state prison system.