Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Tracking Central California COVID-19 cases

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're tracking the cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in Central California.



Scroll down this page to see our interactive graph showing the progression of COVID-19 cases in Central California.

Merced County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 10
Mariposa County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 0

Madera County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 23 (1 dead, 1 recovered)
Fresno County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 68 (1 recovered)
Tulare County Heath Department
Confirmed Case(s): 59 (2 dead, 3 recovered)
Kings County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 4

Want to see COVID-19 numbers in a larger window? Click here
