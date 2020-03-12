Coronavirus: Tracking Central California COVID-19 cases

Scroll down this page to see our interactive graph showing the progression of COVID-19 cases in Central California.
Merced County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 10
Mariposa County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 0
Madera County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 23 (1 dead, 1 recovered)
Fresno County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 68 (1 recovered)
Tulare County Heath Department
Confirmed Case(s): 59 (2 dead, 3 recovered)
Kings County Health Department
Confirmed Case(s): 4
