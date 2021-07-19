Video shows car going airborne after crash off Highway 99 near Sacramento

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Surveillance video caught the moment an alleged hit-and-run driver flew their car off a freeway and flipped onto another road in Northern California.The car is seen careening off Highway 99 in Yuba City, north of Sacramento.A massive plume of smoke is also seen as the vehicle catapults off the freeway."When we got to review the tape, and we got to see the person actually like beating the cars down the freeway," said Brian Canejo, who works at a nearby equipment store.The California Highway Patrol said the driver had just been involved in a hit-and-run moments earlier while driving backward on Highway 99 and exiting from an on-ramp.The woman behind the wheel survived, suffering only minor injuries.CHP officers said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.