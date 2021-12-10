Arts & Entertainment

Carmen Salinas, star of Mexican TV and film, dies at age 82

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Mexican actress Carmen Salinas dies at age 82

Iconic Mexican actress Carmen Salinas has died at the age of 82, her family announced.

The family announced her death in a statement on social media, saying Salinas died Thursday.



Details about her funeral services would be announced at a later time, the statement said. The family also thanked everyone for their messages of support.

In November, Salinas was hospitalized after she suffered a stroke and was in intensive care in a Mexico City hospital.

The actress had over six decades of experience in Mexican television and films.

In 2015 she was elected to a seat in the Mexican Congress representing the Institutional Revolutionary Party.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmexicocelebrityactorstroke
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News