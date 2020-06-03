Central California Womens Conference

2020 Central CA Women's Conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns

It's the first cancellation in the conference's 33-year history.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This year's Central California Women's Conference in Fresno has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on Wednesday.

The conference's Board of Directors said they decided after much deliberation and consideration for the safety of everyone involved.

This year's event was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 29. It's the first cancellation in the conference's 33-year history.

Organizers said they look forward to welcoming back thousands of women again in 2021.

