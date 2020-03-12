Coronavirus update: List of Central California events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns

The outbreak has disrupted businesses and events worldwide, and now Valley leaders have begun canceling high-interest events in the community to stop the coronavirus from spreading.
Here's a list of events canceled or postponed from across the Valley:
April 21, 2020
Merced County Fair 2020
The Merced County Fair scheduled for June 10 through June 14 has been canceled. Officials say the livestock auction will occur online through Stock Show Auctions (SSA).
More details will be available on the fair's website as the virtual event approaches.
March 31, 2020
Jose Ramirez-Viktor Postol Super Lightweight World Title Bout
Jose Ramirez-Viktor Postol Super Lightweight World Title Bout scheduled for May 9 at Save Mart Center has been postponed.
Officials say tickets purchased will be valid for the rescheduled date. The new date has not yet been released.
March 27, 2020
Gabriel Iglesias: Beyond Fluffy World Tour
Gabriel Iglesias' "Beyond Fluffy World Tour" has been rescheduled for November 27 at the Save Mart Center.
March 25, 2020
Old Town Flea Market
The market, to be held in May, has been canceled. It will be held instead on November 7 and 8.
March 22, 2020
Pennies 4 Pets
The Valley Animal Center has turned the annual Pennies 4 Pets fundraiser into a virtual one. Now instead of kids taking to the streets, they are asking people to donate remotely. All you have to do is text 'pennies' to 44321.
March 21, 2020
Clovis Rodeo
The Clovis Rodeo announced Saturday afternoon that the 2020 Rodeo has been cancelled. It was originally set to take place from April 22-26. You can visit their website for ticket refunds and exchanges.
March 19, 2020
California Fresh Fruit meeting
The California Fresh Fruit annual meeting has been rescheduled for Nov. 4 through Nov. 6.
Fresno Ideaworks
Fresno Ideaworks has closed and canceled its classes until further notice in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and the emergency order to shelter in place in the city of Fresno.
March 17, 2020
Big Hat Days
The Clovis Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled the 82nd Annual Big Hat Days street festival from April 4 and 5 to June 20 and 21.
Portuguese Festival
The 2nd Annual San Joaquin Valley Portuguese Festival, which was to be held on April 18 at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds to celebrate the culture and heritage of the Portuguese people, has been postponed Indefinitely.
March 16, 2020
PBR
The Professional Bull Riders' Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour event, scheduled for Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, in Fresno, has been postponed to August. The event will now be held on Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23. Ticket-holders can request a refund at the original point of purchase, or use their tickets to attend on the rescheduled date.
Merced County community clean-ups
Merced County has canceled the four of the next Community Clean-up events scheduled for March 21, March 28, April 4 and April 11.
No Surrender Adventure Park
The indoor adventure park is closing both its Fresno and Clovis locations until further notice.
Ozuna concert
The Ozuna concert originally scheduled for April 23 at the Save Mart Center has been postponed. Ticket-holders can request a refund at the original point of purchase, or use their tickets to attend on the rescheduled date, which will be announced later.
March 14, 2020
California State Parks is suspending all tours at Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument starting Monday, March 16.
March 13, 2020
California Health Sciences University (CHSU) events
The following events have been postponed:
Ruff &Tuff Tournament
The Leap of Faith Flyball Team has canceled its annual Ruff & Tuff Tournament scheduled for this weekend.
Pi Day and STEM Celebration
Fresno Ideaworks has postponed their 6th Annual Pi Day Party and STEM Celebration, and put their CoderDojo on hiatus.
Woodward Park BMX
The opening weekend of Woodward Park BMX has been canceled. Organizers say they hope to hold the event in April.
St. Anthony School of Atwater's 'A Knights' Gala'
St. Anthony School of Atwater has postponed its annual fundraising dinner and auction, "A Knights' Gala," scheduled for Saturday, March 14. The event will be rescheduled for a later date.
Fresno/Madera Islamic Centers Programs
All Islamic centers in Madera and Fresno have canceled their Friday prayer and programs until the end of March.
This includes Masjid Fresno, Badr Islamic Center, Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, MY DEEN, Madera Islamic Center, Masjid Al Aqaba, and Valley Crescent School.
Trashique
The Trashique fashion show presented by the Fresno Art Museum has been postponed.
Il Volo concert
Italian award-winning group Il Volo has canceled its March 13 concert at the the William Saroyan Theatre.
Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded in seven business days. Tickets purchased at the Fresno Convention Center Box Office will need to be returned to the box office, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a refund.
Visalia Farmers' Market
The Visalia Farmers' Market has closed until further notice.
Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out Tour
Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out tour scheduled appearance at the Save Mart Center on April 5 has been rescheduled. Officials have not yet released a new show date. Tickets purchased will be honored on the new date.
67th annual Fresno County Science Fair
Officials will host a limited edition of the March 16-March 19 science fair to increase social distancing. Students will drop off their projects to only a coach and one chaperone at staggered times. Interviews with judges will be conducted by phone.
37th annual Fresno County History Day
Fresno County History day will be judged virtually. Students with live performances will submit them on YouTube.
Scripps Spell Off
The March 17 spell off has been postponed until futher notice.
St. Patrick's Day Run
The St. Patrick's Day Run scheduled for Saturday, March 14 in Fresno has been postponed. Those who registered will receive information about a new run date.
March 12, 2020
JoJo Siwa concert
Nickelodeon star, YouTube sensation and pop singer JoJo Siwa has postponed her concert at the Save Mart Center indefinitely; a new date has not been announced.
Marjaree's Birthday Soirée
The annual fundraising event that celebrates the life of Marjaree Mason scheduled for Friday, March 27 is canceled.
Lynyrd Skynyrd concert
The classic rock band, Lynyrd Skynyrd, will reschedule its March 13 concert at the Save Mart Center. The group will be back in Fresno on August 14.
Anyone who bought tickets can request a refund at their original point of purchase.
FIRST Robotics Central Valley Tournament
Officials postponed the three-day event that showcases robots built and operated by high school teams in the Valley and across the state. Dates for a new tournament have not been released.
Brantley Gilbert concert
Country singer and songwriter Brantley Gilbert's concert, which was to be held on March 27 at the Save Mart Center, has been postponed. Ticket-holders can request a refund at the original point of purchase, or use their tickets to attend the concert on the rescheduled date.
Weekend events in Visalia
The City of Visalia said the Riverway Sports Park Softball Complex Grand Opening, and Pillars of Fame events scheduled for Saturday, March 14, have been postponed. The St. Patrick's Day Parade and Irish Fest, also planned for the same weekend, have been canceled by their organizers.
Miss Winkles Dinner and Fashion Show Fundraiser
Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center has canceled ther Dinner and Fashion Show Fundraiser scheduled for March 14.
Run with the Heroes 5k and Family Walk
The annual run held by Valley Children's Hospital to benefit kids has been postponed to October.
Fresno Philharmonic concerts
The Fresno Philharmonic has canceled its Proxima: Music for the Next Century chamber music concert scheduled for the night of March 12, Thursday, and is trying to reschedule its performance with Pink Martini originally scheduled for March 21 at the Saroyan.
Fresno Polar Plunge
The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics, scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 14, in support of Special Olympics athletes, has now been canceled.
Car Seat Check Up
This free car seat checkup event, scheduled to be held at Roosevelt High School on March 28, has been canceled.
The Roadshow Tour 2020
This show, which was slated to feature award-winning artistes on March 17 at the Saroyan, has been canceled.
Hippity Hoppity Spring Event 2020
Fresno EOC has postponed its Hippity Hoppity Spring Event, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 21.
Visalia Water Lantern Festival
The Water Lantern Festival, attended by thousands of people every year, is being rescheduled to a date that will be decided later.
The Fresno Donut Run
The 5K run that was to be held at Woodward Park on Sunday, March 22, has been canceled. It will now only be a Virtual Run and no physical event will be taking place.
Bowl for Kids' Sake
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California has postponed its Bowl for Kids' Sake events, which were scheduled to be held on March 14, March 22 and March 28.
March 11, 2020
Central Valley Honor Flight
The Honor Flight Network has said that all Honor Flights have been grounded until April 30, 2020, due to concerns over COVID-19.
FresYES Fest
Downtown Fresno's biggest event of the year brought an estimated $1 million to the local economy and was expected to draw a crowd of 17,000. Organizers have canceled the festival and will try to hold it in October.
Peach Blossom Festival
The festival draws thousands of students from dozens of schools each spring to the university. It is the first time in 62 years the event will not take place.
May 2, 2020
Coarsegold Rodeo
This year's rodeo, set for the first weekend of May, is canceled. All rodeo activities, including Heritage Day and the Michael Steen Exceptional Kids Rodeo, are also canceled. The Royalty Contest will be held on a private date.
May 14, 2020
Chowchilla-Madera County Fair
The 2020 fair set for May 14-17 has been canceled. Exhibitors who registered online will be refunded their money in the next 6-8 weeks, according to the fair's Facebook page.
May 22, 2020
Alejandro Fernandez - Hecho en Mexico
The Hecho en Mexico Tour at Save Mart Center on May 22nd has been rescheduled to August 2nd. Your ticket will be honored for the rescheduled date.
