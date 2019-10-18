2 CDCR officers involved in deadly head-on crash in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officers were involved in a deadly head-on crash in Kings County, according to the California Highway Patrol.Officers say the incident happened around 6:20 a.m. Friday on Avenal Cutoff Road near Lincoln Avenue.They say the female driver of a red Toyota Camry was heading southbound on Avenal Cutoff when the vehicle in front of her started to pass another car. She decided to follow behind. During the passing maneuver, the car in front of her completed the pass but she did not, colliding head-on with a Chevy Volt.Officers say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.The man driving the Chevy sustained major injuries and is being treated at the hospital.CDCR says one officer worked at Pleasant Valley State Prison and the other at Avenal State Prison.Here's the statement CDCR released in response to this tragic crash: