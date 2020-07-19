latino life

Latino Life: Coronavirus and the Census

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you have not filled out the 2020 census form, there are millions of reasons to fill it out now.

An accurate census count is used to determine planning for school lunches, healthcare, highways and other programs.

The COVID-19 pandemic hampered outreach efforts due to social distancing, but it's not too late to fill out your census form. The U.S. Census Bureau moved the deadline to October 31, 2020.

Samuel Molina, California Executive Director of Mi Familia Vota, joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno to talk about how his organization is improving civic engagement among Latinos, including getting them to fill out the census.

Mi Familia Vota is also teaming up with Listos California to help immigrant and farm working communities who are especially vulnerable during the pandemic. The groups are educating families about social distancing guidelines and help that is available.

Get more information here:

https://www.mifamiliavota.org/

https://www.listoscalifornia.org/
Related topics:
societylatino lifecoronavirus californiacoronaviruscensus
