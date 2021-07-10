FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A little boy with a big heart has dreams of helping others.
The Fresno Fire Department got him closer to his goals while responding to the fire in central Fresno.
The little firefighter in training is nine-year-old Jesse.
After the flames were put out Friday evening, he asked crews if he could lend a hand.
Jesse got to help with the hose and watch how our local teams work first-hand.
Fresno firefighters say they got a kick out of seeing the boy so excited about making a difference.
Jesse also got a tour of a Fresno fire engine for his help and took home a special sticker.
9-year-old boy steps in and helps Fresno firefighters
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News