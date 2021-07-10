9-year-old boy steps in and helps Fresno firefighters

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A little boy with a big heart has dreams of helping others.The Fresno Fire Department got him closer to his goals while responding to the fire in central Fresno.The little firefighter in training is nine-year-old Jesse.After the flames were put out Friday evening, he asked crews if he could lend a hand.Jesse got to help with the hose and watch how our local teams work first-hand.Fresno firefighters say they got a kick out of seeing the boy so excited about making a difference.Jesse also got a tour of a Fresno fire engine for his help and took home a special sticker.