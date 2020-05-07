homicide

Man found dead in central Fresno alley, police investigating

Fresno police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in an alley in central Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in an alley in central Fresno.

Officers responded to the area just after 9:30 a.m. on Diana Avenue and Clark Street.

Additional information regarding what led up to his death has not been released.

Neighbors tell Action News they found the man's body Thursday morning, but they never heard anything suspicious in the area.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralcrimehomicideshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
Police: Fight leads to deadly stabbing at central Fresno apartment
Deputies investigating homicide after robbery at Merced Co. dairy
Woman killed in Madera, police investigating as homicide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central California coronavirus cases
Fire crews battling fire along Highway 41 near Friant Ave.
Don't forget your face mask, Fresno's new shelter-in-place order in effect today
Newsom to outline rules for CA businesses reopening
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
Fresno Police hunting for driver who hit and killed woman crossing Olive Ave.
Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Parlier
Show More
Reopening California: 1st mall reopens with COVID-19 precautions
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Trump admin shelves detailed guide to reopening country
Local residents can camp in RVs, trailers at Lake McClure
McDonald's employees shot over coronavirus restrictions: Police
More TOP STORIES News