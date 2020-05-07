Man found dead in central Fresno alley, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in an alley in central Fresno.Officers responded to the area just after 9:30 a.m. on Diana Avenue and Clark Street.Additional information regarding what led up to his death has not been released.Neighbors tell Action News they found the man's body Thursday morning, but they never heard anything suspicious in the area.