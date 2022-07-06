7-year-old killed in suspected arson fire in Fresno, homicide investigation launched

One child has died in a house fire in central Fresno early Wednesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 7-year-old child was killed in a suspected arson fire in a central Fresno early on Wednesday morning.

Authorities have now launched a homicide investigation.

The flames broke out at a home on N. College and McKenzie just before 4:30 Wednesday morning.

When those inside the home found out, they rushed to escape.

A teenager broke their leg while jumping from a second-story window, and is now in the hospital.

The 7-year-old child, Isaac Vallejo, could not escape.

Fresno police chief Paco Balderrama said on Wednesday afternoon that the fire was a deliberate act.



He said some sort of accelerant was used on the front and back doors of the home.

"Horrible act... They were successful in murdering at least one child," he said.

Just days before the deadly fire, officers responded to shots fired into the same home. No arrests have been made in that incident.



The Red Cross will be assisting the displaced family.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous investigation and will be updated.
