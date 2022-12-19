Motorcyclist crashes during chase with Fresno County deputies

A motorcycle rider is in the hospital after a chase with deputies led to a crash in Central Fresno.

It happened after 12:30 Monday morning on Millbrook and McKinley.

Deputies say the rider was stopped for speeding but soon took off and they followed him.

Moments later, the rider tried making a turn and ended up crashing his bike on McKinley Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Deputies say once he's released, he'll be booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony pursuit charges.